...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Central Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas
Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Letter: If it's about person, not party, Pettit is the choice
I am a life-long Democrat but have voted for a Republican more than once. Why? Because I believe, especially at the county level of government experience, integrity, honesty, and reliability means more than which party the candidate identifies with. County officers do not write laws or change regulations. This is the work of our legislature. County officers are administrators and the best among them are valuable assets to our community.
Jerry Pettit is one of our best county administrators. Not only does he have over 17 years experience in the office, he is well known and respected by his peers. As our Auditor, Mr Pettit, has received numerous awards for distinguished service and awards for excellence in voter outreach twice! He's a graduate of CWU's respected Accounting program and served as a 4-H leader and a volunteer firefighter.
Why on Earth would I want to replace this stellar officer with someone with vaguely related education and military background? It seems clear to me that Mr Elliott, who is VP for our local Republican group, seeks this position as a stepping stone to higher office and has nothing to offer that improves on what Mr Pettit has done since 2005.
I will give my support however, to Brett Wachsmith (Republican) though, because he too is an excellent county administrative officer who is a credit to our community.
It's the person not the party (especially at the county level) that earns my vote! How about you?