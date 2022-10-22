Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I am a life-long Democrat but have voted for a Republican more than once. Why? Because I believe, especially at the county level of government experience, integrity, honesty, and reliability means more than which party the candidate identifies with. County officers do not write laws or change regulations. This is the work of our legislature. County officers are administrators and the best among them are valuable assets to our community.

