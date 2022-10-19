In approaching an election, I’m thankful for our public employees and elected leadership.
Our 8th District Congresswoman, Kim Schrier, has worked hard for our district. She proposed a fix for access to critical agricultural research grants which was signed into law and implemented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This bill, known as the Specialty Crop Research Initiative (SCRI), was an amendment to the 2018 Farm Bill. Without this addition to the law, growers would have missed out on upcoming grant opportunities.
Rep. Schrier also applied for, and received, all 10 of our district’s Community Projects in this year’s federal budget. This amounts to $11 million for projects that mean a great deal to people and communities all around the 8th District, from Graham to Entiat.
Ellensburg received two grants. The first was $840,000 for renewable natural gas development at the sewage treatment plant. The second recipient was the FISH food bank of $900,000 for a warehouse and food distribution development.
Roslyn received $750,000 funding for a Fuels Reduction Project, advancing forest management to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire.
Smaller, even more local elections matter also.
Jerry Pettit has served our community for many years with integrity and skill. He has received the Voter Outreach Award that is presented by the Secretary of State two times for work to educate and provide improved access for voters in Kittitas County.
Our local public departments from public health, utilities, building and planning, work hard to keep up with code updates and new laws. These are not easy tasks … but their reward is seeing this work translate into new policies, infrastructure, and buildings.
At waste management, local small battery recycling includes rechargeable batteries as well as standard batteries, and other items. A small thing? Perhaps — but it makes a big difference when multiple communities recycle as much as possible.
This month, I’m thankful for our public employees who do important work for the public good. We are so fortunate to live in a democratic society which has regular and accurate elections.
When you vote next month, I hope you’ll want to be informed as much as possible and verify the people you’re voting for have integrity and believe in facts.
And a big “Thank you!” to our public elected leadership and employees for your important work.