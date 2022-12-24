...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Letter: It is a fitting time of year to celebrate Jesus
At Christmas, Christians celebrate the coming of Jesus while recounting the story of his birth. Obviously, the coming of Jesus and his birth were two separate events. Jesus became flesh the same way all of us did. He was first conceived, spent the first nine months of his life in the womb and then he was born. The Bible confirms this timeline (Matthew 1:18,20,23 and Luke 1:36, 2:2, 11:27).
Some Bible scholars believe the most reasonable time of year for the birth of Jesus is in the fall, possibly around the time of what is known as the fall feasts which fall in September or October. This would put the conception of Jesus around Christmas.
This year the Jewish holiday of Hanukah encompasses Christmas. The story behind Hanukkah involves the successful revolt of the Jews in reclaiming Jerusalem and the ability to worship at their temple. However, when they began their worship, they only had enough oil for their candlestick to last one day. Miraculously, that oil lasted for eight days until they were able to get more. Jews celebrate Hanukkah by lighting eight candles, one each day. The canon of scripture does not contain an account of this event, but the Gospel of John tells us that Jesus observed this holiday (John 10:22) at the Feast of Dedication, another name for Hanukkah. Yet another name for Hanukkah is Festival of Lights.
Although Hanukkah recalls a notable miracle, the coming of Jesus to redeem mankind from our sins was far more significant. Christians who wish to take note of Hanukkah can use it to remember that Jesus came as the light of the world (John 1:1-9). It is entirely fitting that Jesus would come around the time of the winter solstice when we see days beginning to get longer as light once again overcomes darkness.