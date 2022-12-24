Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

At Christmas, Christians celebrate the coming of Jesus while recounting the story of his birth. Obviously, the coming of Jesus and his birth were two separate events. Jesus became flesh the same way all of us did. He was first conceived, spent the first nine months of his life in the womb and then he was born. The Bible confirms this timeline (Matthew 1:18,20,23 and Luke 1:36, 2:2, 11:27).


