...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
The Daily Record’s December 8 article “Streateries remain a lingering question” struck a chord with many downtown business owners. Downtown Ellensburg - especially Pearl Street - has changed in recent years. For much of the day and early evening, parking is now a critical issue. Finding an empty space can be a challenge, causing customers to creep up Pearl, swing back via Pine, then begin the loop all over again. Sometimes this goes on multiple times.
That Pearl is busy is a good thing. It means our historic downtown is healthy. But for business owners it also means that customers are often deterred. And there is no question that the issue is exacerbated by downtown’s three “streateries,” which appropriate eleven parking spaces. This is especially frustrating during winter months when the streateries are empty.
Streateries were a response to the first COVID wave. They were described as “temporary,” not a permanent gift of extremely valuable public space to a few select businesses. It’s time to move on.