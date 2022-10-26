I am supporting Jerry Pettit for Kittitas County Auditor and encourage you to do the same. Jerry has served as our county auditor for more than 17 years and he brings the best possible combination of experience, expertise, and integrity to work every day. Jerry is a dedicated public servant who is also a good neighbor.
Jerry’s excellence is recognized by both his peers and the public he serves. He is an experienced auditor with sound professional training and highly relevant education. His range of financial experience extends from owning small businesses to managing complex public sector departments.
Among the duties and responsibilities of the county auditor is to administer our local elections. Jerry has done this flawlessly election after election. The simple fact is that we have confidence in our local elections because of the steady leadership of Jerry Pettit. This is not a coincidence, and it is not something we should take for granted.
In short, Jerry Pettit has all the skills required to be entrusted with the duties of county auditor. He has earned our support the old-fashioned way — by working hard and never forgetting who he works for. He is humble, exceptionally talented and the real deal. We are all lucky to have him working for us! Please join me and vote to retain Jerry Pettit as Kittitas County Auditor.