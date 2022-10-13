Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

National Friends of Libraries Week starts Oct. 16-22, 2022. Come help celebrate the Friends of the Ellensburg Public Library/HH with activities at the Library on Oct. 17, 19 and 21. You can talk to a few members, sign-up to be a member and enter a raffle drawing! Kick-off officially starts at their annual Fall BIG book sale on Saturday, Oct. 15 9am-3pm in the Hal Holmes auditorium.

