National Friends of Libraries Week starts Oct. 16-22, 2022. Come help celebrate the Friends of the Ellensburg Public Library/HH with activities at the Library on Oct. 17, 19 and 21. You can talk to a few members, sign-up to be a member and enter a raffle drawing! Kick-off officially starts at their annual Fall BIG book sale on Saturday, Oct. 15 9am-3pm in the Hal Holmes auditorium.
I want to recognize and publically thank our local Friends of the Ellensburg Public Library/Hal Holmes for their time, dedication and service in significantly enhancing our facility and promoting our services. The Friends of the Library is a non-profit, independent organization formed in 1984 to support the Ellensburg Public Library/Hal Holmes in its work throughout our community.
Their primary mission is to support and cooperate with the Library/Hal Holmes in developing, maintaining, and enhancing facilities, resources, and services for the public. They help supplement library materials, programs for youth and adults, and professional development for the staff.
I am truly thankful and grateful for the Friends continued support and generosity. They are a wonderful group to work with and we are very fortunate for their continued support and dedication. If you are interested in becoming a Friend, application forms are available at the library. New Friends are always welcomed!