As I have spent the better part of my life living on Craig’s Hill across from Reed Park, I had the privilege of enjoying Reed Park every day an watching people come and go, listening to the radio, reading a newspaper, enjoying the view, and here lately talking on their cell phone.
The parking is always full when there are fireworks, something exciting in the sky or something going on at the rodeo grounds.
The American Legion has always been part of Reed Park. They have many functions like church, meetings, or larger functions like weddings and memorials. There are times they need to take advantage of the majority of parking on Craig’s Hill. This makes it nice for them and they deserve this.
You see, all the people that live up here take advantage of the park and the citizens of Ellensburg that want to take time out and enjoy the view as well. The Parks Department has done a wonderful job keeping it beautiful. I would love to see the city leave the upper end of Reed Park for parking alone. Please leave it as it has been for years so we can continue to enjoy our view. We have watch the people in our valley enjoy the parking on Craig’s Hill. Please don’t take that away from them.
We don’t need the trees or tables at the top of the hill, we just need to keep our parking places. When the Legion has something going on they need those parking places. The young people enjoy coming here and although some get a little loud, wee have never had a problem when we would go talk to them. They have gotten much better about littering as well.
There have been some beautiful plans drawn up and I appreciate all the effort put into them. I believe there are some great ideas, just not the parking places. The next meeting on this will be Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Please come if you believe the parking overlooking our beautiful valley is as important to the city of Ellensburg as I do.