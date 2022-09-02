To Editor:
To Editor:
After reading Mr. Belcher’s article regarding Kittitas School District, I would like to comment on a few things.
This will be my 27th year teaching out at Kittitas, and in that time, I have had the opportunity to have Meri Lowe as an aide in my classroom for over 20 years. She has always had an amazing work ethic and a caring heart. We have worked well together throughout the years, and I have always admired her ability to work with all students, especially those students who struggle the most in school. She always had a knack for connecting with these kids and knowing how to make a difference in their learning process.
Meri is a caring, kind, and devoted person who I can call on at any time, and I know she will be there to help me. Last year when her schedule changed and she was no longer my aide, Meri used her own lunchtime to come into my classroom and volunteer her time to help with listening to the students read. She did that because she truly cares about the students and wants to be there for them.
Over the years, whenever anyone needed help with technology or couldn’t wait for assistance, Meri would willingly be there to help any teacher that needed her. She has an abundance of energy and doesn’t like to be without things to do.
I appreciate Mike Lowe as our school board president because I know he cares about our school and the children. I see him regularly throughout the year on campus, and he makes the time to talk to the teachers about how their year is going. He also asks us if we have everything we need in our classrooms.
I feel very fortunate to teach at Kittitas School District, and I value the people I work with. This veteran teacher is happy with her school board.
Aindrea Coons
Kittitas Elementary School First Grade Teacher, Ellensburg
