...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Central Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas
Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
For some the decision on who to vote for simply boils down to if they have an R or a D after their name on the ballot. For others it might be who their favorite cable news host is endorsing (or not demonizing, depending on the evening I suppose). For me personally, I find it useful to research where each candidate stands on a variety of issues then vote for the candidate whose positions align closest with my own views.
With that, I set forth to see exactly where our congressional candidates Kim Schrier and Matt Larkin stand on the issues. For Schrier, this was a simple exercise as she clearly lays out her positions on a wide swath of issues on her website. She’s also been our congresswoman for four years now, so has a clear record to run on that includes providing funding for first responders, lowering prescription drug costs, addressing shipping and supply chain issues, and funding for local projects like the food bank expansion and upgrades to the Ellensburg wastewater treatment facility - good things.
For Larkin, it was a bit trickier. From his website, he references three primary issues that are important to him: crime, inflation, and homelessness. These are certainly issues, unfortunately there’s no actual position or plan to be found, even the generic talking points typically used to explain a candidate’s position on the issues are not found. His campaign slogan “make crime illegal again” is similarly confusing, like seriously, what does that even mean? On top of that, he makes no reference to any other issue (education, healthcare, jobs, energy, environment, etc.), suggesting Larkin would be woefully unprepared to represent the actual needs of his constituents.
What’s particularly concerning about the Larkin’s lack of positions is the recent statements by republican congressional leader Kevin McCarthy that should the republicans retake the House, they plan to return to their past ploys and again use the entirely artificial debt limit to hold the economy hostage until they get their demands, what demands you ask? Oh, only cuts to social security and Medicare! Also, good luck Ukraine, cause they’re not too keen on supporting efforts to save your country either.
Judging by the discussions on your favorite cable news network, maybe just referencing crime, inflation, and homelessness is all you need to do to earn the votes of some. For me, I’ll stick with Schrier.