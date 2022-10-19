In her book, “The Inner World of Choices,” Frances G Wickes notes, “For every war has its beginning in the heart and mind of man. The primary battle is with the inner enemy. Until a man has conquered in himself that which causes war, he contributes, consciously or unconsciously, to the warfare in the world.”
During the decades of the 1980s, the arms merchants, with the blessings of our political representatives, scored a financial godsend with the Iran-Iraq war. Disbursing weapons to both combatants in the hopes they’d destroy each other while vulture oil monopolies drooled with impatience. Weapons suppliers were ready in the summer of 1990 when Pres. George H.W. Bush said, “This will not stand, this aggression against Kuwait.” This contradicted what the U.S. ambassador to Iraq, April Glaspie told Saddam Hussein. “We have no opinion on the Arab-Arab conflicts, like your border disagreement with Kuwait.”
The masters of war were well prepared after the 9/11 attack. Shock and awe rained down on the population of Iraq even though 17 of the 20 terrorists were from Saudi Arabia. Then Afghanistan, the third poorest country in the world, bore the fury of the most superior weapons in human history. Trillions over decades for the arms peddlers, billions in military hardware abandoned during months of departure.
The military industrial complex contributed a combined $10.2 million in the 2022 election cycle to lawmakers, who voted to lavish the military with tens of billion, more than either the Pentagon or the White House requested, according to a new Public Citizen Report.
In June, the House Armed Services Committee increased the Pentagon budget by $37.5 billion over the $813 billion the White House requested. The Senate Committee followed with $45 billion over the Pentagon’s request.
Defense contractors will have clinched a nearly 450,000% return on their $10 million investment in 2022 campaign and PAC contributions. Given the ten of billions we’ve sent to Ukraine, maybe these never ending expenditures should be discussed in public town halls, without media editing.
Quite probably, Russian energy assets might be the targets of corporations anxious to acquire access to Arctic drilling sites across 10 time zones. Maximizing profits drive fossil fuel corporations toward climate destruction. Corporate citizens have more influence with lawmakers than human citizens because of their financial electoral advantages. Record profits for some; record inflation for others.