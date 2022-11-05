“Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil” our exotic ex-president writes: "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil - We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!"
I know! Even if you think he is cool you can see how Dad beating up mom is going to spoil home.
Do you want to bring something back? What have you lost?
Racism, inequality, sexuality, religion, guns or the freedom to say outrageous things with a megaphone? Did you lose your job to a Mexican drug dealer? Maybe someone stopped your vehicle emission violation.
There was initially a Republican majority in both houses under President Trump: If it’s “Rigged, Crooked and Evil” why did this particular fellow not fix that problem? His government did take the time to slash a trillion dollars in corporate taxes and $4 billion from funding the National Institute of Health and CDC in it first budget. By the end of 2019 you could feel how that was working out.
Democrats suck too: Initially Obama’s government had a majority in both houses and rather than fix huge holes in campaign finance legislation illuminated by the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision they focused on universal health care. They left the door open for what came next. What we have now.
Obama should have began with campaign finance reform instead we got Obamacare.
Trump should have focused on straightening out our crooked government instead we got COVID.
Biden doesn't appear to be doing more than treading water then what?
It seems so out of control that political donations can be converted to personal assets through the political action committee loophole. I don’t see the current administration trying to fix that. As long as money equals a voice in our political system it will be corrupt.
That’s not what I wanted to talk about: I want to talk about road salt and the practice of brining the streets when it’s above freezing and not precipitating. Your car helps spread the brine. Pretty clever how you become a volunteer corrosive applicator just by going to Super One. It is having a very detrimental effect on your car. Just ask your mechanic.