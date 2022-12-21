To the Editor:
I along with millions of other fans across the country have watched and enjoyed the game of college or NFL football for generations with a feeling of unity or purpose while rooting for our favorite team, win or lose.
It was for me and many others I am sure a way of spending a couple of hours free or a regular schedule or butting into an atmosphere free of political discourse or discussion that might interfere with our enjoyment of the game.
Sadly now we are forced to watch political statements on the backs of players’ helmets and other political slogans painted in the end zone in the NFL.
Yes, the NFL has made some significant changes to their policies as regards respect for our national anthem and our flag, but this change came about because of pressure from across the country to change their policies. In addition, they noticed a big reduction at its games and NFL gear and clothing outlets as well.
The only truly effective way we can get back to the way the game of football was meant to be watched and played is to put as much pressure as it takes to force the NFL to follow their rulebook and end all political statements and slogans from football altogether. Only then will we once again be able to sit down with friends and family and with others at our stadiums with a sense of unity, purpose and enjoyment.
Robert Iannetta
Ellensburg
