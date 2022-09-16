To the Editor:
How could folks who all care deeply for our community and country disagree so strongly with each other? Our country and world has become like reality television. Television showed us “reality” and we bought it, hook, line and sinker.
Accompany one rather exotic ex-president with the cacophony of politicians and “reporters” promoting conspiracy theories and division and the outlook for our union is not so good.
Helping organizations whose objective would have every democratic constituency in the world fighting against itself. Our own elected officials disseminate myriad efforts to destroy the camaraderie that should bind us together as a nation. Russia and China are known for it. Malign influences could originate anywhere.
Imagine folks like us except they dislike the United States and create propaganda to make us fight each other. What tools at the disposal of those armies or individuals? Race, inequality, sexuality, religion etc.! They pretend our foundational values are under attack. Get us working against our neighbor. Clever: No?
Surely we all are in this together. If we work together we would not fight against our compatriots. Our heirs stand a chance of succeeding us. There is far more power in understanding each other and assisting unity than being angry and destructive. Understanding requires knowledge and a lot of patience. Anger requires no more than a snap judgement. Anger at our fellow citizens demonstrates asinine understanding of our country and the value of American citizens. It also projects political and social fragility to our country’s enemies.
We are in something more complex than a physical war or a cold war. Social media and news information is being used to alter the way we see our own country. Today true and false information flows from television and internet in provocative bursts of must see and viral video.
The unfortunate truth is: Every one of us must discern our country’s adversaries abroad and at home. See them promoting division and hate about spurious fundamental problems while suggesting solutions that promise pandemonium.
Promote truth and understanding.
Bing Crosby’s suggestion: ”Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative” works that way.
Peace please.
Lou Andrew
Ellensburg
