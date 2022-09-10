...HOT...BREEZY...AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY ALONG THE EAST SLOPES
OF THE CASCADES...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND
WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia
Basin, 694 Yakama Alpine District and 695 East Washington
South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...East to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Letter: Our success in life depends on the quality of teachers
Think of your job or a job anyone you know has and ask yourself if that would be possible without the teachers who teach us to read and write. Our whole economic system and the social structures that keep our society running depend on the next generation being properly prepared to take up the mantle of governance and business when it is their turn.
To the student about to enter college and considering the career paths open to you, I have a teaching job offer for you. It will require a four-year college degree and additional classes to get started, and continuing education, at your expense, for the length of your career. To set up your classroom and make it the environment it needs to be, you will be expected to pay out-of-pocket for the materials the district can’t afford to furnish.
For taking on this indispensable teaching responsibility you will be paid at a lower rate than your fellow graduates with the same amount of education. You will hear about getting three months off in the summer, but figure in a week or so before and after the official school year to take care of cleaning up your classroom and getting it ready for the next year. As for the rest of your “time off” don’t make any plans for a long vacation since many of your colleagues find it necessary to take on a summer job to make ends meet.
Sound enticing? Wait, there’s more … add in the fact that in addition to your teaching duties you may function as an add-hoc counselor and school psychologist since many districts can’t afford to fill those positions. If you decide to teach in one of the hundreds of inner-city schools that are in serious structural jeopardy, you will work around the problems those situations add to your day.
Is it any wonder that our schools are having a hard time recruiting the teachers our students deserve?
Are the people who would take away a woman’s right to determine the size of her family as enthusiastic about supporting the schools that will educate the children that result from their desire to impose their will on those families?
The next time I hear someone complain about a school levy, I will wonder if they are really interested in the education needed for our kids or are just ignorant of the facts.