"Don't Get Above Your Raisin'" is the title of a country song and an expression more common in the South and rural areas. It means you shouldn't think you and your new ideas are better than those back home.
Parents can lessen the chances of this happening to their children in several ways. Homeschooling, for example, reduces interactions with other people and their ideas. So does staying home and taking classes online.
Parents can also pressure public schools to teach their beliefs or send their children to parochial schools that teach those beliefs. At Christian schools, for example, students may learn science through the lens of Genesis. In countries such as Pakistan students can attend schools where subjects are taught consistent with Islamic beliefs. Such schools sometimes blur the line between education and indoctrination.
Taliban leaders in Afghanistan consider schools so dangerous to the mind that they keep young people — especially girls — from going to them. This helps ensure that girls and women stay in their place and don't get above their raisin'.
In our country, and others, young people sometimes change their views when they go away to college. If this happens folks back home like to think it's because students are indoctrinated by their teachers. The main reason, however, is that students are confronted with new (to them) ideas and cultures and are challenged to think clearly, rationally and objectively using factual information.
Besides school, life itself is a rich source of education. In the second half of my 80 years life experiences have changed my mind about a few things. When I struggled with intense nausea while taking chemotherapy for cancer, for the first time I tried marijuana. Another example is when people started coming out of the closet and for the first time I talked with people who I knew were gay. As a result, I now support legalization of marijuana and gay marriage.
My children reached those conclusions long before I did. Which shows me that when people get above their raisin' it isn't always a reason for disappointment.
At least once in a while it's a reason for celebration.
David Lygre
Ellensburg
