...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Central Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas
Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Letter: Perhaps time to give Larkin and Smiley a chance
Democrat’s obsession on abortion demanding total access until the moment of birth reveals an appalling disregard for human life in the womb. Unfortunately, this is insufficient for California Democrats. Governor Newsom has signed AB 2223 which allows the killing of babies up to one month after birth. This country was founded upon the premise that God has endowed each of us with unalienable rights including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. California Democrats believe they have the power to determine when the right to life begins.
We would hope Democrats would demonstrate more regard for the lives of those eligible to vote but their policies raise doubts. In the midst of a dramatic spike in crime, they try every trick they can think of to limit access to guns and ammunition making it more difficult for us to defend ourselves. Simultaneously, at the local level, they defund police so they cannot protect us. Meanwhile, the Biden administration welcomes anyone and everyone to enter the country illegally unvaxed and unvetted. More young adults die from drug overdoses than any other cause while border enforcers are overwhelmed by over 2 million people applying for asylum. They estimate about 1 million people escape processing. These would be the ones smuggling drugs into the country.
Liberals believe that once our children enter public school, they revert to their control and they are then free to indoctrinate them with whatever sexual preferences they promote while teaching white children that the color of their skin makes them inherently racist.
Then there’s inflation.
If we think we should be doing better, perhaps we should give Matt Larkin and Tiffany Smiley a shot. What have we got to lose?