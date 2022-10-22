Support Local Journalism





To the Editor:

Democrat’s obsession on abortion demanding total access until the moment of birth reveals an appalling disregard for human life in the womb. Unfortunately, this is insufficient for California Democrats. Governor Newsom has signed AB 2223 which allows the killing of babies up to one month after birth. This country was founded upon the premise that God has endowed each of us with unalienable rights including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. California Democrats believe they have the power to determine when the right to life begins.

