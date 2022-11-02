I am grateful for our community and people who are capable and willing to serve.
I believe in voting for people and not for an agenda. How a plan is put into effect and how people are treated throughout that process is just as important, if not more important, than the goal itself.
Jerry Pettit has done an excellent job as Auditor. He is a kind and thoughtful man, and I have the highest regard for him personally and professionally. However, I would like to see fresh leadership in the Auditor’s office, and I believe that Bryan Elliott is the best candidate who can bring the change that I would like to see.
Our veterans need support and the Auditor should work with the veteran's advisory board to create a full-time permanent Veteran Service Officer (VSO) with the funds available in Kittitas County. A VSO provides many resources to improve the quality of life for veterans to include connecting them with service-related disability benefits. Currently, if our veterans are financially struggling in this community there is a relief fund, but our warriors need to go in and ask for weekly hand-outs just to eat, fuel up, and pay their utilities and/or rent. There have been discussions about creating this position, but nothing has happened yet.
Bryan Elliott is willing to have these conversations and is excited to explore ideas that can improve the ways in which our county serves veterans. I have also been impressed with the ways in which he has handled the challenging situations he has encountered in his military service. I believe that he will serve the veterans who seem to have been forgotten and overlooked in our community.
I am grateful that younger people are stepping into the arena and see value in public service. Bryan has only had wonderful things to say about Jerry Pettit throughout our conversations. I am grateful that he understands the value of building upon this legacy with humility and honor. We are all on the same team. I believe that Bryan Elliott has the skills and humility to listen and adapt the Auditor's position into one which better serves our veterans without loss of the integrity and values that Jerry Pettit has carried.
It is wonderful to be part of a community to see a race where no matter which candidate gets elected, we all win.