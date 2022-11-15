I’ve been a keen observer of domestic politics all my life, and I thought I had a handle on the ideas and philosophies Republicans held and sought to implement: smaller government, lower taxes, and the belief that government alone should not attempt to solve the myriad of problems and issues we deal with today.
In times past the party that found itself out of power sought to inject their priorities and policies into whatever legislation those in power brought forward. I never heard voiced the sentiment that the primary goal of the party out of power was to obstruct and prevent those who won the last election from implementing any of the policies they campaigned on. Their ideas must have resonated with voters because they won the election.
We are now confronted with the situation where complete domination in elections and legislation is the only accepted outcome. This is not tenable as we become an even more diverse and multi-cultural nation. One of America’s enduring strengths has always been the multi-cultural nature of our citizenry. It has enriched our society in countless ways and continues to do so.
The increasingly diverse nature of our population requires us to adjust our thinking to make room for those who are seeking the same opportunities that brought my grandparents here from Ireland and Germany. I firmly believe fear of the “new” is what inspires many who want to bring the country back to an earlier time, when white Protestants controlled the levers of power. Seeing folks who speak differently, eat differently, dress differently and worship differently in our daily lives may give some pause to wonder what happened to “their” America. We forget that accept for indigenous peoples, we are all children of immigrants.
If we were more aware of how things have changed for the better in our recent history, perhaps contemplating future changes would not be as scary. Here’s how things stood when I was born: women couldn’t open a bank account without a husband’s signature, a person could be fired or not hired because of being gay, Black citizens were denied the right to vote, live where they chose, and marry whom they pleased, and people were denied the benefits of generational wealth passed on to heirs because of social restrictions. Things have gotten better.
Change is inevitable, but we don’t need to fear it.