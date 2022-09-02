...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures 98 to 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Letter: Reflecting on history behind Black Lives Matter
It has been two years since the Black Lives Matter - BLM - peaceful protest in Ellensburg hit the 100 Day Mark. Daily Record September 20, 2020. This followed the death of George Floyd on May 25th that year. I recommend a recent book by Tiya Miles: "All That She Carried. "This is a powerful soul wrenching historical story of Ashley, a 9 year old girl put on the auction block as the human property of a Robert Martin. In Martin's property appraisal of 1853 she was valued at $300. "A cow 100, slave Cicero 1,000, slave Jack 800, 1 pr horses 150, 2 carriages 400, wine 7,700, old woman 100."
If one is to comprehend why BLM we must understand our country's original sin. For the Enslaver people were categorized as objects. In the 18th and 19th centuries an entire society was willing to exploit black people for financial gain to underwrite their material pleasures. A society accepted the fact that "Henry Middleton a South Carolina rice magnate owned 50,000 acres worked by 800 enslaved Blacks." This was Chattell slavery, families were perceived as objects to be owned, rather than as persons to be loved and cherished for all their beauty.
Perhaps if today we could understand the cruelity, ugliness and brutality of slavery we might be able to percieve why Black Lives Mater. Only then may we possibly be able to achieve a sense of justice and equality. Non violence protests have always been the cornerstone of the Civil Rights movement.