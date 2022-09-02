Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

It has been two years since the Black Lives Matter - BLM - peaceful protest  in Ellensburg hit the 100  Day Mark. Daily Record September 20, 2020. This followed  the death of George Floyd on May  25th that  year. I recommend a recent  book by Tiya Miles: "All That She Carried. "This is a powerful soul  wrenching  historical story  of Ashley, a 9 year old girl put  on the auction block as the human property of a Robert Martin. In Martin's property  appraisal of 1853 she  was valued at $300. "A cow 100, slave Cicero 1,000, slave Jack 800, 1 pr horses 150, 2 carriages 400, wine 7,700, old woman 100." 

Tags

Recommended for you