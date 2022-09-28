Dr. Schrier claims she is “leading the fight to suspend the federal gas tax.” I have seen no results from her efforts. They are, in fact, doomed, since her party is focused on transitioning from fossil fuels to renewables. Democrats urge everyone to purchase electronic cars. Despite her claims, Schrier voted for the Inflation Reduction Act which added tax on a barrel of oil and other energy sources.
Democrats deceptively named their latest spending bill the “Inflation Reduction Act.” It will not reduce inflation. It is a massive spending bill addressing climate change. To pay for it, Democrats propose hiring 87,000 new IRS agents falsely assuming there are 87,000 unemployed accountants looking for jobs. But don’t worry. President Biden assures us no one making less than $400,000 will be audited. He fails to explain how they know who is making less than $400,000 without an audit.
The IRA spends $360 billion addressing climate change. Yellen said the IRA “will put us on our way toward a future where we depend on wind, the sun and other clean sources of energy. We will rid ourselves from our dependence on fossil fuels.” If these sources were cheaper than fossil fuels, Democrats would not need to spend $360 billion promoting them. They are more expensive and will increase energy costs.
The IRA greatly expands the EPA. The actions of the EPA consistently increase the cost of doing business adding to inflation. The Green agenda has targeted farmers in other countries. If I were a farmer I would be concerned about increased environmental costs and IRS audits leading to food shortages and inflation.
The latest adds from Schrier tell us about Matt Larkin’s position on abortion. I wish she would be more transparent about her own position. She says she is fighting for women’s right to choose. We must assume, lacking further information, that she is in favor of abortion up to the moment of birth. This seems to be a particularly heartless position toward preborn babies without any moral justification. According to Schrier, her primary qualification for Congress is her determination to defend abortion up to the moment of birth.
Schrier says a good leader listens. If I could ask her one thing, I would ask that she and Patty Murry be more honest with us. However, I don’t expect them to change. To achieve more transparency, elect Matt Larkin and Tiffany Smiley.