To the Editor:

Dr. Schrier claims she is “leading the fight to suspend the federal gas tax.” I have seen no results from her efforts. They are, in fact, doomed, since her party is focused on transitioning from fossil fuels to renewables. Democrats urge everyone to purchase electronic cars. Despite her claims, Schrier voted for the Inflation Reduction Act which added tax on a barrel of oil and other energy sources.

