I have received three campaign flyers from Dr. Schrier. On two, the only issue mentioned was her advocacy for abortion. The third listed three issues, but abortion was the first listed. In addition her television ads focus on abortion: “Congress must defend a woman’s right to choose.” This is illogical. Repeal of Roe v Wade returned the issue of abortion to the states. Washington has one of the most liberal abortion laws of any state. The Supreme Court decision has no impact on anyone seeking abortion in Washington. So what is Schrier talking about?
She must be seeking our votes so she can work to pass a law in Congress protecting abortion rights in other states. In other words, she is concerned about access to abortion in states like Mississippi and Texas. What is wrong with letting Mississippi and Texas decide for themselves what restrictions they want to place on abortion? How would we feel if the citizens in Mississippi and Texas voted for representatives to regulate abortion in Washington?
In addition, the legality of Congress passing such a law has not been determined. The Tenth amendment says, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the constitution nor prohibited by it to the States are reserved to the States respectively or to the people.” If Congress passed a law respecting abortion, it would probably be challenged based on the tenth amendment and the Supreme Court decision on Roe v Wade indicates the states may prevail. Schrier is conducting her campaign almost exclusively on the issue of abortion which now is controlled by the states, not Congress, and the ability of Congress to legislate on this issue is questionable. Her campaign focuses on emotion demonstrating an incredible level of contempt for our intelligence.
Dr. Schrier emphasizes her compassion for women while ignoring pre-born babies which are never mentioned in any of her campaign messages. Where is her compassion for these innocent, defenseless babies? What is the source of indifference toward pre-born babies? Conception creates a human embryo with a unique sequence of DNA which has never before been seen nor will it ever be seen again. Yet, Schrier expresses no compassion for that embryo. She emphasizes the right to choose of the mother while refusing to consider the right to life of the pre-born baby.
Do we really want to reelect Schrier who is laser-focused on abortion?