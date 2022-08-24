Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I have received three campaign flyers from Dr. Schrier. On two, the only issue mentioned was her advocacy for abortion. The third listed three issues, but abortion was the first listed. In addition her television ads focus on abortion: “Congress must defend a woman’s right to choose.” This is illogical. Repeal of Roe v Wade returned the issue of abortion to the states. Washington has one of the most liberal abortion laws of any state. The Supreme Court decision has no impact on anyone seeking abortion in Washington. So what is Schrier talking about?

