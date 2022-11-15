To the Editor:
Because of the way elections go in Kittitas County, when a random Republican wants a job, they can just run for county office.
To the Editor:
Because of the way elections go in Kittitas County, when a random Republican wants a job, they can just run for county office.
It works out for the job-seeker, but it doesn't always work out so well for taxpayers. A few years ago, a candidate for County Clerk actually said that the reason she wanted the job was “for the benefits.” Naturally she was elected instead of the highly qualified Democrat, with the full support of the Republican Party. It came as no surprise when the all-Republican Board of County Commissioners finally voted to censure her and she resigned.
This implies a problem: in Kittitas County the Republican Party is rich in voters but impoverished when it comes to candidates. Except for this year's lopsided County Clerk's race — the exception that proves the rule — Republicans could only muster one candidate for each county office position. So much for may-the-best-candidate-win elections and competent office-holders.
The problem really comes into focus in the Auditor's race, where a member of the party of election denial and January 6 will now oversee Kittitas County elections and finances. The new Auditor was openly backed by a majority of the all-Republican Board of County Commissioners. It seems unlikely the new Auditor will have the ability to stand up to them, which may be why they wanted him in the job. There is already evidence that the Republicans in the courthouse are displaying arrogance and flaunting the law. Just look at the license plates on the car Commissioner Wachsmith drives to work..
In this election, things worked out reasonably well nationally, but it seems clear that local taxpayers lost, as usual. We will be counting on the Daily Record to hold county government accountable to We the People. There will likely be plenty to write about.
Steve Verhey
Ellensburg
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.