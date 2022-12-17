For years the community has had “free” access to school properties and facilities for groups, events, activities for children and adults alike. This has become an understood benefit for the continual and substantial investment the community makes towards education and the commitment to having world class facilities for students. This quiet partnership has allowed the community to combine the needs of education as well as facilities for the community at large into one investment. Resources being limited the community has forgone other investments that would have seemed redundant.
The school board has failed to keep their part of the bargain by changing community access and breaking with an agreement that has been in place for years. If we did not have access to the schools we would have built better community buildings and parks by divesting our hard earned money so that we could have these fundamentally necessary community facilities. There is no public indoor gymnasium in Ellensburg. We did not build one because we had access to several we built in our schools.
The school board has also failed to work with the organizations and loose collected groups like the 6 a.m. pickup basketball game that I had participated in for the previous 5 years. We were never approached as to how to contribute and help solve an issue that the school is having with funding for facilities. When it came time to ask us to leave in the middle of our morning game there was no trouble finding us at all.
What may seem like a good way to raise a buck has ended up costing the schools a great deal of community trust as well as thoughts about our investments and votes.
How much revenue did the school board believe they would raise? By adding an event coordinator's salary, and having their attorneys negotiate untenable facility rental agreements with community organizers and volunteers that serves to push facility users to alternate locations or ultimately breaking groups apart? I can’t imagine this policy change has solved the school's revenue shortfalls. Keeping bad policy is not good for anyone.
I propose that the school board rescinds this policy mistake immediately. Then we can find a solution that keeps schools as community centers, and ensures that the members of the community can have equal access to the resources we have all built.