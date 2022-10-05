To the Editor:
So, I'm watching the different news channels fly over the horror left by Hurricane Ian. It's always the same coverage, just a different channel.
There's going to be a $600 million cleanup cost to this particular disaster. I'm trying to visualize the landfill that going to accept this mountain of trash. The news organizations seem to regularly neglect this portion of the story.
I wonder, 20 to 30 years from now, what our children and grandchildren are going to think about the decisions that we'll be making in the coming weeks.
There are, maybe 100,000 landfills across the U.S., half of them along the coasts and typically located in places which couldn't be used for anything else, because they are low-lying, water-soaked or flood prone.
As sea levels rise, the landfills along the U.S. coasts have become ticking time-bombs. So, why does the Federal Government have no plan to avoid this looming catastrophe? Question that never gets asked- "Why do we have so much trash; and what might we do to make less?"
In April 2021, three authors of an EPA report agreed that the threat that rising seas poses to landfills is "largely overlooked and ignored." " A study of U.S. coastal landfills is clearly needed," says Susan Julius, one of the authors. But just locating and assessing all the landfills in coastal regions "would require political backing and funding such a survey would be hugely expensive."
The problem with landfills is that they never go away. They have to be managed in perpetuity.
Harold Wanless, a professor geology at Miami University, who specializes in sea-level rise, says the failure to address the "colossal problem of coastal landfills is systematic." Because people still think sea-level rise will be limited to just a few feet over almost a century-which just isn't true-it;s not perceived as an urgent problem.
Wanless predicts that seas will have risen dramatically by 2100-by 10 or 15 feet.
When I think about the coming catastrophes that we're creating for the "flowers of our hearts", our posterity; it shames me to see us squandering opportunities to minimize the effects of the climate crisis.
It's past time when a world of smart trash would be a world in which zero trash stopped being a distant dream and started being an achievable goal. Be ashamed to die before scoring a victory for humanity.
Richard Gallagher
Ellensburg
