...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in
the higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse
Heaven Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima
Valley, in the Lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the
Blue Mountains. However, some lower elevation locations may
also have dense freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Letter: Suggestions for researching information on embryology
There have been a couple of letters to the editor lately regarding abortion. My position is different from either of the other letter writers. But I would like to address here a statement made in one of the letters that the developing humans under 20 weeks gestation were nothing but a “cluster of unformed cells.”
What did the author mean by that? The phrase “cluster of unformed cells” might give some the picture of an amebous blob, but that is not the truth of the matter. Did the author mean the fetus is not fully developed? That would be true, but if someone were to study embryology, they might be surprised at the complexity of the body of the developing fetus and embryo at even a few weeks old. By 8 weeks gestation the fetus looks like a human, though they are tiny, less than an inch long. One might be surprised that by 11 weeks gestation the architecture of the brain looks like it does when the baby is born but many more neural connections are made in the following 29 weeks.
One might be surprised to learn that neurotransmitters are present in embryos at just a few weeks. One might be surprised that some scientists postulate that neuronal connections are not necessary for neurotransmitters to reach the next synapse as in rodents brains a flooding of neurotransmitters gets the job done. Some call neurotransmitters molecules of emotion. One might be surprised to learn that they tested 18 gestational week fetuses and found that they could mount a noradrenaline response independent of the mother when poked.
If anyone is interested in studying embryology, you can of course get a textbook or read scholarly articles. But I think a good place to start for the layperson is with Ninja Nerds on YouTube. It is free, taught by qualified professionals in a way that laypeople can understand with helpful drawings. They have at least 18 of what I would rate as college level lectures on embryology. You can study fertilization, cleavage and blastulation, gastrulation, neurulation, vesiculation and neural crest migration, the endoderm, mesoderm and ectoderm, and the development of the placenta, skeletal system, muscular system, heart, respiratory system, urinary system, reproductive system, fetal circulation, the vascular system, the pharyngeal apparatus and the GI tract.