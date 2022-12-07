Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

By the time this appears Thanksgiving will be in the rear-view mirror, but it’s never too late to give thanks for the many blessings we all enjoy. At the venerable age of 73, the thing I am most thankful for is my next breath. Life is tenuous at best and the health I enjoy at this point is a blessing indeed. If you have a family that can gather once more to celebrate anything, you are more fortunate than the millions who are grieving for a loved one who is no longer with us.


Tags

Recommended for you