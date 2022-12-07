...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in
the higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse
Heaven Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima
Valley, in the Lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the
Blue Mountains. However, some lower elevation locations may
also have dense freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Letter: Thankful for those who work to make lives better
By the time this appears Thanksgiving will be in the rear-view mirror, but it’s never too late to give thanks for the many blessings we all enjoy. At the venerable age of 73, the thing I am most thankful for is my next breath. Life is tenuous at best and the health I enjoy at this point is a blessing indeed. If you have a family that can gather once more to celebrate anything, you are more fortunate than the millions who are grieving for a loved one who is no longer with us.
I’m thankful I live in a community where folks can still leave their doors unlocked and the keys in the ignition. I’m grateful I live in a country with a government that welcomes a broad spectrum of views on issues of the day, though I wish folks would stick to what we know is true. I’m thankful that when I pick up the local paper I can always find something positive going on in my community that aims to make someone’s life better.
I’m thankful that within a few miles of my home there is an abundance of forest and wildlife to be enjoyed. There is precious little of that in other parts of the country. I’m grateful for our educational community from pre-school through the university level. I’m especially thankful for our K-12 teachers; in my opinion none of them are paid what they deserve.
In every community there are the doers, the dreamers and the naysayers. It seems the doers and the dreamers are always working to make something good and useful happen whether it’s a food bank, a community activity such as “Moments to Remember,” or a service like delivering meals to those in need. Although it’s sometimes a struggle, the people in this county always find a way to deliver on a good idea.
Sometimes I’m discouraged by the nasty rhetoric coming from the naysayers among us, but they aren’t the ones pitching in to make our lives better. I’ve decided to ignore their strident squawking about how we are all going to hell on greased skids and instead pay attention to the helpers Mr. Rogers told us to look for in any tough situation; we have an abundance of them in our community, and I’m thankful for every one.