Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

Our Auditor, Jerry Pettit, has served the citizens of Kittitas County well for the last decade and a half. In 2018, he received the State Auditor’s Stewardship Award for implementing, as the first in the state, an electronic records system, thereby facilitating the county’s efficient use of records and documents necessary for the smooth functioning of government.

Tags

Recommended for you