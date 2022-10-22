...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Central Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas
Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Letter: The Auditor's Office has thrived under Jerry Pettit
Our Auditor, Jerry Pettit, has served the citizens of Kittitas County well for the last decade and a half. In 2018, he received the State Auditor’s Stewardship Award for implementing, as the first in the state, an electronic records system, thereby facilitating the county’s efficient use of records and documents necessary for the smooth functioning of government.
This innovation is just one of Jerry’s many achievements as auditor. He proved responsive to customer service when he introduced the licensing subagent several years ago. This office is open until six in the evening and for four hours on Saturday. A glance at the Auditor’s Web site reveals just how much information about governmental operations Jerry makes available to the general public, everything from budgets to veterans’ assistance.
In that most visible of activities under his direction, elections, Jerry has also been innovative, transparent, and responsive. For example, shortly after he became auditor, he realized that CWU students were having difficulty in registering, receiving ballots and voting. Working together with the students, he helped to establish an Elections Assistant Center at CWU in 2009. Ten years later, this innovation provided the model for the state law establishing voting hubs at the campuses of the state’s universities.
Under Jerry’s stewardship the Auditor’s Office has been thriving. This is clearly a case of “ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Let’s keep the winner that we have.