To the Editor:
The world is not watching or at all interested in the disgraced, twice impeached ex-president. Global citizens have more pressing issues to be interested in — wars, food scarcity, clothing, adequate shelter and clean water.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
To the Editor:
The world is not watching or at all interested in the disgraced, twice impeached ex-president. Global citizens have more pressing issues to be interested in — wars, food scarcity, clothing, adequate shelter and clean water.
The disgraced, twice impeached president has not "destroyed the media outlets". Citizens are still reading newspapers and have the ability to obtain neutral, unbiased news from radio and television stations. The twice impeached, ex-president has not "taken down the FBI". The FBI fully is fully operational, functioning as the nation's preeminent law enforcement agency.
The "liberal half" of the country is not stoking any fires or promoting fear mongering or hatred. The twice impeached ex-president will not destroy the respect for the FBI, the Department of Justice and the Rule of Law. Is the twice impeached ex-president exposing "thieves" or is he being exposed? Democrats are not "mentally challenged". The twice impeached ex-president may be educated with a business degree, but does his ego, vanity, and narcissism explain why he would "keep evidence of a crime in his home"? The "left" has no "ongoing obsession" with the twice impeached ex-president. The "liberals" are not being driven "wild".
Citizens can support "green energy" without owning an electric vehicle, "covering your house in solar panels" and putting "a windmill in your yard". Not all citizens have the available funds to purchase these items. Every minor action that "Greenie people' take adds up to preserve and protect the environment. Every action to reduce greenhouse gases is welcomed - One less drive to town? Turning off lights when not in use? Turning down AC or heat? Not wasting water?
Best to stop shouting. Talk in conversational tones, exchange ideas, engage in critical thinking and thoughts without judgment or blame.
Mark Chmelewski
Ellensburg
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.