I’m writing in support of Bryan Elliott for Kittitas County Auditor. Bryan is qualified for the job as he has a Masters in higher education, a degree in political science, served five years in the Army as a senior advisor and now is a troop commander in the National Guard. He’s also a business consultant for a franchise company and deals with small businesses frequently.
My main interest with Bryan is that he will bring young fresh eyes with modern tech knowledge to the Auditor’s Office. Let’s face it, there is much distrust with the electoral process among many. Bryan plans on restoring confidence by election security and transparency. He will use best practices from other counties, and I believe he has already consulted with other election officials in the state just to be prepared before even taking office.
Bryan is also aware of budgeting and financing within the county and will ensure tax dollars are being spent wisely.
Sometimes change is welcome to a long- standing administration, which is what we now have in Kittitas County with the Auditor’s Office. I’m aware that the current office holder is well liked which is fine, but sometimes the infusion of a new perspective can be quite productive.
I would encourage your support for Bryan Elliott also to assist in bringing trust back into the electoral process.