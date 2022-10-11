Here it is election time again. Patty Murray has made her "once every 6 years" appearance in Ellensburg. The liberals all sucked up to her . If you Google Patty Murray and click on images you will see the SAME glasses and the SAME haircut/color she has donned the past 30 years. What's sad is Washington voters keep voting her in. When I watch her in action in D.C. she is the one sitting behind Harry Reid (when he was in office) and now holding the same seat behind Chuck Schumer. When I watch this I think of the Alter Boys duties from my home town church. Their task was to carry and fetch for the priest. Regarded as belonging to the clergy, thus they had to learn prayers, songs and had to behave in a good manner and follow all the rules that were set on them. (This is no attack on Altar boys, everyone I ever knew grew up to be well adjusted adults) But what I wish you voters would see is this woman has sat in the same pew for 30 years. Her job could be handled by a 12 year old. She follows the rules, votes as she is told, never raises an eyebrow, never fights for anything. She just sits there..
Our voter pamphlet came this week. Under Patty's statement not one single word about open borders, illegal immigration, crime, Fentynal, homeless people living on our streets, gas prices, food prices ect. Then I read her website.. Here are her most used "action words" "Adopt""immigration reform (You have been there 30 years, what's the holdup)? She "prioritizes" racial justice? What's the action Patty? "She is "committed" to education? Whats the action?
I'll be voting for the women with a smile.. She's new and fresh and YOUNG and a mother of young age kids so her decisions will be made based on what's good for education, crime, open borders, food prices, 401Ks, Veterans, and homelessness. I seriously doubt she will sit with her hands folded in the pew behind the speaker for 30 years and vote as told.. I don't think she will fetch and carry either. Patty is too old to be an Altar Boy lets send her home! I hope others will take the time to get serious about what their vote stands for and not just fetch and carry!