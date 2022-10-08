To the Editor:
They create the problems and then tell us how they are going fix them.
They just need more money. That’s socialists in a nutshell (literally)! Just listen to what they say and don’t bother watching what they actually do. They will just change the definitions and names, create another shiny distraction, or flat out lie. The border is closed, we are not in a recession, we have not defunded the police, we did not help China with gain-of-function research that produced COVID, Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation according to the FBI and Joe knew nothing about it or the raid on Trump’s home. They ship thousands of illegal aliens all over America in the middle of the night for the past year and the media says nothing. Now the media is forced to report how bad the border is because Florida sent 50 to Obama, Joe, Kamala and other “sanctuary neighborhoods” in the middle of the day.
Thanks to help from our own Patty Murray and Kim Schrier we now have exactly what we needed to reduce inflation … more spending for 87,000 IRS agents to double the size of this federal bureaucracy! All they need to do is call it the inflation reduction act and presto! Problem solved! Now give us mo’ money so we can refund law enforcement that have not already quit because of us. We also need to keep blaming our energy and drug problems on the free market and evil conservatives while we force all Americans into overpriced “green energy”. You know, the same energy that will require more fossil fuel to produce the electricity and rare earth minerals required right now. China will help us out also.
The people that continue to believe that socialism and more government is a good idea think we have it bad now. We are not all equally miserable yet. Hopefully we will send them all a message this November and begin to make America great again!
Dan Miles
Elensburg
