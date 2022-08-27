...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT
THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Letter: To many, article read like a smear-campaign
Dear Jack Belcher, I feel compelled to respond to your article involving Mike and Meri Lowe and Mrs Brunson. I have been following your articles since COVID hit our state and found you to have a very left-leaning view that may have prevented you from reporting the actual facts.
The same,I believe, is true of this last article. Mike is an unpaid School Board member who has donated his time and experience and Meri took a job that was offered to her by her employer, not her husband.
Also the number of teachers who left the school district was grossly over exaggerated and they did not leave for the reasons you had stated. Fact checking Mrs. Brunson was clearly never done. To myself and many others this article seemed nothing more than a one-sided smear campaign and an attempt to discredit and destroy two hard working, community serving individuals.
I ask that you please do more fact checking of future articles so less damaging information is released.