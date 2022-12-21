To the Editor:
I want to express my appreciation for the beautiful quilt and the hand-made hat and the book of writings of poetry from our indigenous peoples edited by Joy Harjo. Someone read my heart.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
To the Editor:
I want to express my appreciation for the beautiful quilt and the hand-made hat and the book of writings of poetry from our indigenous peoples edited by Joy Harjo. Someone read my heart.
It is few in these times of divisiveness and misunderstanding that we find anyone to agree with, much less in autonomous actions towards someone you don't even know. Took a couple things back but not the beautiful hand-made cap nor the quilt, whose beauty other family members fawned over.
It doesn't matter that the pants did not fit or the tin of sugar and chocolate cookies I could not eat had to be returned. What matters is you thought of me and gave me a great gift of indigenous writings and poetry. How did you know that I would love that? Or the colors and materials of the hand-made hat or that beautiful quilt?
Indeed there is a god, but as most say, we cannot see him or her. But we are beginning to see in microscopic form all the tiny, unseen jewels of the oceans that contribute 70% of our world's oxygen. As a world, as a nation, we need to be cognizant of these little known facts that are so true about what our indigenous say about the "no see ums." We need to consider the "no see ums" might be the god we are missing, what we don't see and how what we don't see supports all life on Earth.
Paula McMinn
Ellensburg
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.