Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

And the world watched in awe as Trump single-handedly destroyed the media outlets, and now again as he takes down the FBI. And the liberal half of the country stokes the fire and has no clue what is going on. He's going to totally destroy any respect that organization ever had and he will help them do it to themselves … with the DOJ next on his list! Even though Trump is not POTUS at this time he is still exposing the D.C. crowd for the thieves they are. He may never be POTUS again, but I can tell you without a doubt 60% of liberal Democrats will never be the same ever again. He has created another bunch of mentally challenged people here in America. (Does anyone really think Trump is so uneducated he would keep evidence of a crime in his home?)

Tags

Recommended for you