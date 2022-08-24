And the world watched in awe as Trump single-handedly destroyed the media outlets, and now again as he takes down the FBI. And the liberal half of the country stokes the fire and has no clue what is going on. He's going to totally destroy any respect that organization ever had and he will help them do it to themselves … with the DOJ next on his list! Even though Trump is not POTUS at this time he is still exposing the D.C. crowd for the thieves they are. He may never be POTUS again, but I can tell you without a doubt 60% of liberal Democrats will never be the same ever again. He has created another bunch of mentally challenged people here in America. (Does anyone really think Trump is so uneducated he would keep evidence of a crime in his home?)
Do you ever wonder about the left and their deep Infatuation and ongoing obsession with DJ Trump? I see it right here in Ellensburg in the Daily Record at least twice a month and sometimes more. Is it a disease? Is it a mental illness? Is it love. Only one man in my 80 years ever held that power over me. I married him and still am infatuated with him till this day. Is that what's driving the liberals wild? They want him and he won't have them?
Another thing 80 millions of you liberals voted for Joe Biden and I assume green energy. If you were honest to goodness serious people you would go buy an electric vehicle, cover your house with solar panels and put a windmill in your yard. You would switch to kerosene lanterns and in doing so would cut the pollution in America by 40% (but just so your aware that vehicle needs electricity to charge its batteries and 60% of the energy produced in America comes from fossil fuels. Seems greenie people are what the Texans call all hats and no cattle.
Dems claim abortion is on the ballot this November. Quite sure 98% of the population in America wakes up every morning not worried about having to get an abortion. Just an educated guess on my part.