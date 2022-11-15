Americans as a whole are a compassionate people. We care about people who are suffering no matter who they are or what country they are affiliated with.
The same is true in Ukraine with the terrible suffering going on because of Russian aggression there. As with all events of this kind we must as a nation evaluate the consequences of our involvement.
We must decide what the long-term effect of our aid will be in terms of military aid and the cost over an extended period of time would be to our economy.
This aid did might cost us billions in taxpayers’ dollars for who knows how long in an effort to oppose Russian ambitions to annex most of Ukraine.
Those who take a more cautious stance say that by sending aid to Ukraine over a longer period of time will only extend the war and cost more lives and result in Putin becoming more desperate to end the war by escalating his effort in the form of non-traditional weapons, including nuclear. In addition to the above measures he would be less likely to enter into any form of armistice or treaty to end the conflict.
As a result of this aid by the U.S. and European countries, Putin himself warned the U.S. and allied countries he might use nuclear weapons if they persist in sending aid to Ukraine.
Biden has also stated we are closer to Armageddon than any time other than the Cuban Missile Crisis under the Kennedy administration.
All of these consequences should and must be thoughtfully and carefully be evaluated before any further aid is extended to Ukraine.