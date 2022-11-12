Regarding the proposed budget for the Carpenter Memorial Library.
I’m unclear as to why the proposed funding for the city’s library has been reduced.
If it’s because the librarian of over 20 years, Jane Agar, has recently added a family member to her insurance, I don’t understand the logic.
Is our librarian the only city employee who has a family member on her insurance? If other employees have family members on their insurance, have their departments been penalized with reduced funding as well.
Actually Jane has been employed all those years without any family members on her insurance, so it seems she has saved the city a great deal of money.
I understand the City Council expects the Friends of the Carpenter Memorial Library to assume the operational responsibility. Perhaps the council does not realize that the CML Friends are a separate entity? The purpose of a Friends group is to enhance a library, not to assume operational responsibility. What money the CML Friends has is earmarked for meeting future grant money for either a new building or remodeling the existing building. With a $20.5 million budget I don’t t believe there should be a problem adequately funding our city’s library.
One other thing, Kittitas County allocates funds that enable out of city citizens use of the city library. The money provided is based on the money our city provides … less from the city means less from the county. Budget cuts by the city means we all lose.