...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Central Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas
Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Letter: Vote to allow Jerry Pettit to continue his excellent work
Before you check the boxes on your ballot automatically, think carefully about who has served this county well. As County Auditor, Jerry Pettit has been a real credit to Kittitas County and to the voters of this county. He has won numerous awards while auditor for the county, was the chair of the Washington Association of County Officials, was an active and participatory member of our countywide Conference of Governments (COG) and has been an active member of the volunteer firefighters of Kittitas County.
He is known for his calm demeanor in meetings, in being able to help arrive at a consensus decision and for being ethical and honest. Please join me in supporting and voting for Jerry Pettit for County Auditor, and keep him doing his excellent work.