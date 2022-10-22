Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Before you check the boxes on your ballot automatically, think carefully about who has served this county well. As County Auditor, Jerry Pettit has been a real credit to Kittitas County and to the voters of this county. He has won numerous awards while auditor for the county, was the chair of the Washington Association of County Officials, was an active and participatory member of our countywide Conference of Governments (COG) and has been an active member of the volunteer firefighters of Kittitas County.

