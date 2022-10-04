When I was in class to become a Master Gardener, I learned that Turkey, a leading producer of apricots in the world, mostly gets its fruit from backyard gardeners. Turkey evidently has a system in place by which to receive fruit from backyard growers. Why don’t we have such a system in the USA? Could a food processing plant like Windy City Foods institute some procedure by which they could receive small amounts of produce from backyard growers? It seems at least certain crops, like peaches, could be received, peeled, sliced and frozen until enough was gathered for at least some applications like canning and baking. That is what I do since I don’t have enough energy usually to cook at the time I am harvesting.
Much of the best farmland in America and the world has become tract homes because that land is often flat and easy to build on. But the part of the land that isn’t covered with structures or hardscape could still be productive. One semi-dwarf fruit tree can produce 100 or more pounds of fruit a year. Would people enjoy spending an afternoon picking, cleaning, and packing fruit to transport to the plant in exchange for a small amount of cash?
Could USA, become a bigger exporter of produce based products if more homeowners were to grow food? Could the cumulative effort increase the GDP? There are over 200 million single family homes in the USA. How many have backyards? If 100 million of those homes had one fruit tree that could make 100 pounds of fruit, that is 10 billion pounds of fruit. What if schools were to implement some agriculture classes and grow some trees in some of the unused field space? There are over 97,000 public schools in the USA. What could the money from the fruit buy those schools? If an effective way to gather homegrown produce and smaller batches of fruit was implemented in this country, could the cumulative effort ease suffering in places like Africa and other places affected by the interruption of food supply due to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine?
How much more could be donated to foodbanks here in the USA? Proverbs 3:9 tells us that we are to give the first of our crop to the Lord. Malachi 3:10 says to bring the whole tithe into the storehouse that there may be food in God’s house.