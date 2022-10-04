Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

When I was in class to become a Master Gardener, I learned that Turkey, a leading producer of apricots in the world, mostly gets its fruit from backyard gardeners. Turkey evidently has a system in place by which to receive fruit from backyard growers. Why don’t we have such a system in the USA? Could a food processing plant like Windy City Foods institute some procedure by which they could receive small amounts of produce from backyard growers? It seems at least certain crops, like peaches, could be received, peeled, sliced and frozen until enough was gathered for at least some applications like canning and baking. That is what I do since I don’t have enough energy usually to cook at the time I am harvesting.

