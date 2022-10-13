To the Editor:
(This was penned on Sept. 12 but couldn’t be published until now, and I think Hurricane Ian just proved my point.)
The anniversary of 9-11 should serve to remind us, in these divisive times, of who we really are as a people and a nation. On that terrible day it mattered not whether you were conservative or liberal, black or white, religious or agnostic, we were Americans and responded to the horrors visited upon us as such. Since then we seemed to have forgotten that lesson and allowed divisiveness to bring out our differences rather than remember what unites us and makes the polyglot of peoples and cultures that make up the United States perhaps the most successful multi-cultural nation in history.
There are, in every news cycle, stories that should remind us of the connectedness that has made this nation unique from its earliest days. When we read about the latest flood or raging fire destroying homes and lives, there is no mention of the political or religious leanings of the people affected. The person that reaches out from the boat during the flood or offers shelter from the latest monster fire does not first seek to determine whether or not those affected match up with a predetermined philosophy or belief. They are our neighbors and fellow citizens and we collectively realize they deserve whatever help and succor we are capable of offering. Doing so makes us all feel the power of responding with love and generosity to the plight of others. Or you could spend your time berating someone because they don’t think as you might want them to. The choice is always ours to make.
I do not share the beliefs and opinions of many of my fellow citizens, but in times of distress or need I am confident they would offer whatever help they could, and I hope they know the same of me.
When I hear or read the destructive and spite-filled rantings of those who seek to divide us, I wonder if they would inquire about the beliefs and politics of those offering help if they were in need. The next time someone attempts to divide us and spur us to consider someone as “the other” please think of the above and respond with compassion and hope that they will somehow see the light.
David Hazlett
Ellensburg
