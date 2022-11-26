To the Editor:
After reading Pat Fischer's letter to the editor in the Nov. 15th paper regarding easy steps to prevent the need for abortion, I must take exception to her remarks that women are not "smart/intelligent enough" to avoid pregnancy.
Pat, you do realize that birth control of all types occasionally fails? You do realize that many times women are pressured (or forced) to have unprotected sex by men — including their husbands? You do realize that some women get raped or are forced to have sex with their father or other family members and many times these are actually children not women, who may not even understand they are pregnant? You do realize that the morning-after pill is a form of abortion that you think should not be allowed? You do realize there are complications of pregnancy where the woman will die if she attempts to carry the pregnancy to term?
You do realize that the vast majority of abortions are done in the first weeks of pregnancy? You do realize that many women have inconsistent periods and it may take a while to realize they are pregnant? You do realize women are not aborting fully formed children, but just a cluster of unformed cells if done within 20 weeks? You do realize that there are women who get pregnant who have never gotten "wasted and jumped in the sack"? You do realize that each person's situation is different — monetarily, socially, emotionally — and sometimes ending a pregnancy is a necessary and hard choice? You do realize that just because a woman can get pregnant, that all women are not necessarily cut out to be mothers? You do realize that you or anyone else has no business deciding what any other woman decides regarding her life and pregnancy?
I suggest that you educate yourself a bit more about abortion and the myriad reasons a woman may seek one before you attack a woman's intelligence.
Maureen McKinney
Ellensburg
