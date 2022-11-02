To the Editor:
What is interesting about Egypt in the news is that the U.K. and their equivalent of our CIA, MI5 and MI6, are doing what the U.S. has done around the world. It is a mirror image of reality that few citizens in the U.S. know about.
Between Britain's secret services and the coup installed Egyptian prime minister, they are selling Egypt's national resources to already rich corporations able to convince others to rule the world alongside them by any means necessary; sell off national resources and betray their citizens the means of being free from global corporate tyranny, whether outright tyranny as in Egypt or hidden like in the U.S.A. Why no one can see it is because the truth is being shutdown in newspapers, on social media, and in public debate.*
The unelected Egyptian Prime Minister, Madboulie, is listing 10 state owned companies and two army owned companies on the stock market this year.**
U.K. money encouraging privatization is being channeled through two World Bank projects in Egypt, one project a "strategic partnership" and the other funds the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is the private-sector lending arm of the bank that pushes privatization of public services and and subsidizes oligarchs around the world.** Sound familiar? The Egyptian program is an example of how both British and US aid is politicized to pursue state and corporate objectives under the cloak of altruism.**. Venezuela, who is aware of how humanitarian aid works covertly, refused US aid in 2019.
The U.K. and U.S. have used coups to back vicious dictators agreeable to imposing widespread privatization of their countries' resources by any means necessary. When you see the overthrow of duly elected leaders, think CIA, MI5, MI6 and their goal to centralize world energy run by a few who can thereby sell it at any price they want to enrich their ruthless CEOs and their wealthiest stockholders.
Right now U.S. is selling LNG to the E.U. four times higher than it is sold in the U.S. Think Nordstream. Privatization means less control by citizens and more control by global corporations who are already gouging the American public with their need for constantly rising profits, unshared through taxation. We are not exempt from the same treatment as citizens around the world, including U.S. allies, with a corporate captured government. We need new leaders everywhere.
*See Jeffery Sachs, Athens Democracy Forum, Sept. 28, 2022
**Consortium News, "US Aids Egypt's Autocratic Neoliberalism,"Oct. 24, 2022.
Paula McMinn
Ellensburg
