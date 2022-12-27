Subscribe
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
New Fiction
“The Blackout Book Club: a novel,” by Amy Lynn Green. Bethany House Publishers, c2022.
“The book of goose,” by Yiyun Li. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2022.
“The couple at the table: a novel,” by Sophie Hannah. William Morrow, c2022.
“The existential worries of Mags Munroe,” by Jean Grainger. Gold Harp Media, c2022.
“Light on bone,” by Kathryn Lasky. Woodhall Press, c2022.
“Lute,” by Jennifer Thorne. Tom Doherty Associates, c2022.
“Small game: a novel,” by Blair Braverman. Ecco, c2022.
“Titans of war,” by Wilbur Smith with Mark Chadbourn. Zaffre, c2022.
“The whistling,” by Rebecca Netley. Penguin Books, c2022.
“White horse,” by Erika T. Wurth. Flatiron Books, c2022.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.