Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“All the living and the dead: from embalmers to executioners, an exploration of the people who have made death their life's work,” by Hayley Campbell. St. Martin's Press, c2022.
“The aromatheraphy companion: a portable guide to blending essential oils & crafting remedies for body, mind, and spirit,” by Jade Shutes & Amy Galper. Fair Winds Press, c2022.
“Beautiful country: a memoir of an undocumented childhood,” by Qian Julie Wang. Anchor Books, c2022.
“Dinner in one: exceptional & easy one-pan meals,” by Melissa Clark. Clarkson Potter/Publishers, c[2022]
“The embroidered closet: modern hand-stitching for upgrading and upcycling your wardrobe,” by Alexandra Stratkotter. Abrams, c2022.
“Grace: President Obama and ten days in the battle for America,” by Cody Keenan. Mariner Books, c2022.
“My hygge home: how to make home your happy place,” by Meik Wiking. Abrams Image, c2022.
“The philosophy of modern song,” by Bob Dylan. Simon & Schuster, c2022.
“Reconnecting after isolation: coping with anxiety, depression, grief, PTSD, and more,” by Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH. Johns Hopkins University Press, c2022.
“Solito: a memoir,” by Javier Zamora. Hogarth, c2022.
