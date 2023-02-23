...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below zero.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coldest temperatures are expected overnight
tonight into Friday morning. Strongest wind gusts will occur
overnight tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 3
Kittitas County 4-H delegates Olivia Mitchell (black), Beckett Landon (blue), and Thomas German (red) work through a team building activity with other KYG delegates.
The Kittitas County 4-H delegation at the Know Your Government banquet include, front row, from left, Olivia Mitchell, Elsie Cziske, Chloe Clyburn, Rosemary Fiske, and Emily Ryder. Back row, from left: chaperones Rachel George and Grant Maskal, Beckett Landon, Thomas German.
Kittitas County 4-H delegates Olivia Mitchell (black), Beckett Landon (blue), and Thomas German (red) work through a team building activity with other KYG delegates.
Contributed
Kittitas County 4-H delegates Chloe Clyburn, left, and Rosemary Fiske work through a trust building activity during the KYG convention in Wenatchee.
Contributed
The Kittitas County 4-H delegation at the Know Your Government banquet include, front row, from left, Olivia Mitchell, Elsie Cziske, Chloe Clyburn, Rosemary Fiske, and Emily Ryder. Back row, from left: chaperones Rachel George and Grant Maskal, Beckett Landon, Thomas German.
Learning to recognize the difference between facts and opinions, particularly regarding politics, was the goal of a conference this past weekend that included a seven-member Kittitas County 4-H delegation.
The local 4-H group joined with delegate teams from around the state to learn about politics and the media at the Know Your Government Conference at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
Where many 4-H programs involve health and science, animal science, breeding programs, home economics and mechanics, the Know Your Government Conference is a civic education program with a four-year rotating topic: The Legislative System, The Judicial System, Elections and Party Platforms, and this year’s topic, Politics and the Media.
The conference allowed the delegates to explore fact-finding as well as produce and present their own newscasts on something important to their area.
“There were 11 groups at this convention with around 50 students. We’re in a rebuilding process. In the past, there’s been as many as 250 to 300 delegates,” Kittitas County 4-H leader Rachel George, who served as a delegate for two years and a conference facilitator for two years.
“In history class, they focus on a curriculum, but this gives students hands-on experience with experts and to work with delegates from different areas of the state. It gives them a perspective that something might not affect them directly, but might in some way. This gives them a way to work together with different people on the same playing field for a common solution,” she said.
George said they were able to practice fact-checking through listening to multiple sources of the same news report and creating a balanced multimedia news report of their own to share.
The Kittitas County delegation chose the recent arson fire and destruction of the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center in December. The center had been a part of the Ellensburg community for over 40 years.
“We were tasked to provide an unbiased report on it like a news show. We did community interviews and information. We tried to provide history about the building,” said Ellensburg High School senior Chloe Clyburn, who just completed her fourth KYG conference.
“We talked with people whose kids went there for gymnastics, tennis and were really active. We found some people that said it’s just a building. Overall, I thought we learned how to remain as unbiased as possible and provide a balanced report.”
The idea of the convention was to focus on the multiple forms of news media to practice fact-checking and looking for the sources in news stories and recognize biased and one-sided messages, according to the KYG website.
First-year delegate Olivia Mitchell said the opportunity to meet with delegates from around the state was beneficial.
“We were broken down into team groups for team bonding with kids from different counties,” she said. “We did role games. This was my first convention, but I think I helped serve as a leader and helped guide other students and delegates. I think it helped me get out of my comfort zone and learn about other people.”
It was also Thomas German’s first KYG convention, and the Ellensburg sophomore said he intends to be a part of next year’s convention.
“I didn’t have any expectations going in. We were all active in our presentation of the video we produced,” he said. “We watched everybody else’s video. What I think is important is being open to other people’s ideas instead of just your own.
“Everybody’s ideas have value and we all learned from each other. 4-H gets you collaborating with people you never thought you would and be able to problem-solve with others. It was interesting.”
The first 4-H Club in Kittitas County started in 1916. The national organization largest youth organization in the country with programs pertaining to science, healthy living and civic engagement programs are backed by Washington State University Extension, Kittitas County and a community of 4 H volunteers and professionals.