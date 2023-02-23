Support Local Journalism


Learning to recognize the difference between facts and opinions, particularly regarding politics, was the goal of a conference this past weekend that included a seven-member Kittitas County 4-H delegation.

The local 4-H group joined with delegate teams from around the state to learn about politics and the media at the Know Your Government Conference at the Wenatchee Convention Center.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

