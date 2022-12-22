Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The new year will usher in the work of old friends and local artists that have touched the hearts and souls of art patrons throughout Kittitas County for decades.

Gallery One Visual Arts Center, in partnership with the Kittitas County Historical Museum, will share the work of some of the most gifted and talented artists in the area with a January-February exhibit at the gallery on Pearl Street that will eventually make its way to the historical museum where artwork will take its place in Kittitas County history.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you