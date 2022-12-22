...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of around
two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10
AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director Sadie Thayer displays the reflector art of Dick Elliott, which was donated by the late artist's wife Jane Orleman.
Jampa Dorje, pictured here when the Ellensburg Arts Commission honored him with its 2022 Arts Treasure Award for his work both on the canvas and the written word, is one of several artists that will submitt work to the Kittitas County Historical Museum.
Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director Sadie Thayer displays the reflector art of Dick Elliott, which was donated by the late artist's wife Jane Orleman.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Local artist Sam Albright's work will be on display at the Kittitas County Historical Museum next year.
Courtesy photo
Jampa Dorje, pictured here when the Ellensburg Arts Commission honored him with its 2022 Arts Treasure Award for his work both on the canvas and the written word, is one of several artists that will submitt work to the Kittitas County Historical Museum.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record file
The late Donald O'Connor's work, along with several other local artists, will be on display at the Kittitas County Historical MUseum.
Rob Fraser photo
Local artists Julie Prather and the late Donald O'Connor were the final exhibit in the 420 Loft Gallery. They will both be on display in the Kittitas County Historical Museum.
The new year will usher in the work of old friends and local artists that have touched the hearts and souls of art patrons throughout Kittitas County for decades.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center, in partnership with the Kittitas County Historical Museum, will share the work of some of the most gifted and talented artists in the area with a January-February exhibit at the gallery on Pearl Street that will eventually make its way to the historical museum where artwork will take its place in Kittitas County history.
“I love the idea that the artists that have lived and made art here in Kittitas County for over 50 years have come together to create a meaningful gift back to the county they have lived in for so long,” Gallery One executive director Monica Miller said.
“The historical museum agrees, the artists are storytellers. Not only do they tell the story of the county, but they are able to tell the story of the community.”
Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director Sadie Thayer agrees.
“This is an open call to artists. We’ll start with the current group, but we will welcome artists that want to donate to the museum. They will be subject to approval by our Collections Committee,” she said.
“We need to preserve artwork while the artists are alive with their choice of art they want to give to the community as a legacy of their own art. We want to share with members from Kittitas County and visitors from across the world for generations going forward.”
Local artists Jane Orleman (small murals), Cindy Krieble (landscapes), Bobbie Halperin (digital abstract), Jampa Dorje (acrylic), Sam Albright (water color), Molly Morrow (photography), Julie Prather (glass art), as well as the posthumous honor for Dick Elliott (reflector art), Donald O’Connor (surreal neoclassic cubist impressionistic abstract).
“We will also display the work of Dick Elliot and Donald O’Connor. They’re artwork is phenomenal. They are artists that have been part of the Kittitas County landscape, even after their passing,” Thayer said. “Jane Orleman donated a piece by Dick and Gallery One donated a piece by Donald.”
The project brings together a bit of art history of some of the county’s longstanding artists with the idea it will move forward, involving new generations.
“We started working on how we could involve the Kittitas County Historical Museum in collecting more art and that’s what led to this exhibition,” said Orleman, who always works with oil.
“The exhibit stipulates that we all each donate a piece to the museum, which I think is pretty special.”
The mediums are far ranging from glass work to oil to water color to photography.
“This is wonderful and I have to tell you that I am so honored be included in this group, truly,” longtime rodeo photographer Molly Morrow said. “These artists are wonderful here. There’s a beautiful collection of pieces.
“I thought really long and hard about the piece I’m going to put into the museum and I’m excited about it.”
Jampa Dorje has long been a unique presence in the Ellensburg arts community and in the fabric of the town for years. Ellensburg Arts Commission honored Dorje with its 2022 Arts Treasure Award for his work both on the canvas and the written word.
The Arts Treasure Award started as a way for the Arts Commission to recognize and educate the community about someone who has chosen to make their art and life in Ellensburg. O’Connor was presented with the Arts Treasure Award in 2021.
Krieble’s work featuring Kittitas Valley landscapes have been a part of the community for years, as has Halperin’s digital abstract work.
Sam Albright graduated from Central Washington University his creative journey takes him in may directions from his own water color work to music and various projects.
One of the most prominent shows in 2022 was the final exhibit at the 420 Loft Gallery featuring the glass art of Prather’s lamps and Donald O’Connor’s ability to create surreal, neoclassic, cubist, impressionistic displays through his work.
Now they will enter into historical ramifications when their work goes into the Kittitas County Historical Museum.