It is a situation nobody hopes will ever happen in our community, but local first responders need to be prepared for anything and everything.
Multiple local agencies took part in a simulated mass-casualty event at the Central Washington University’s Brooks Library Thursday, resulting in the closure of the building for most of the morning. Along with local agencies, law enforcement from outside the county were on hand to evaluate the response.
Central Washington University Police Chief Jason Berthon-Koch said he felt like the event was very successful, saying the ability of the organizations involved to coordinate on such a large-scale event provided a testament to the strength of our community. Although local first responders have participated in training scenarios involving hypothetical events such as the one involved in Thursday’s exercise, he said an exercise of that level hasn’t been completed since prior to the pandemic.
“COVID kind of put a stop to exercises like this,” he said of the past few years. “We have done tabletop exercises and we have done internal training for this type of event, but not a full-scale exercise with our community partners.”
Along with CWU Police officers, Berthon-Koch said Ellensburg Police officers were on hand for the exercise, along with first responders from Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue, Kittitas Valley Healthcare Staff, and staff from the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office. The Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office aided in flying drones for the event. Berthon-Koch said the strong interdepartmental participation helped each organization to identify how to improve their individual responses moving forward.
“Anytime you do exercises like this, you learn strengths and weaknesses,” he said of Thursday’s event. “It brings to light new ideas. Thursday’s exercise gave us the ability to test our emergency plan, test our response to an event that we hope we never have to respond to.”
Some of the elements of the exercise went well beyond the initial law enforcement response, including testing surge capacity at KVH and medical response capabilities within the county, something Berthon-Koch said is crucial in a cross-organizational exercise like this.
“In an active shooter situation, it’s not just the police department’s response,” he said of exercises like Thursday’s. “It encompasses the entire community, from law enforcement to medical response. Knowing the capabilities and limitations of each one of those areas when you’re responding is much better to know ahead of time than during the event.”
Berthon-Koch said the planning that goes into an event like the one held Thursday is intense and heavily detail-oriented, with CWU Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Cepeda putting in long hours to ensure the event was executed successfully.
“He worked on it for about seven months and did a fantastic job collaborating with all our local external partners,” Berthon-Koch said of Cepeda’s work. “He also coordinated with outside agencies to come in and participate as evaluators of our program and our response.”
Berthon-Koch said outside agencies that attended the event included the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State’s Emergency Management Division. He said the outside evaluation is critical in an exercise like Thursday’s, in order to give vital feedback to aid in future exercise planning.
“They are able to provide an outsider’s view of what the response was like,” he said. “It’s one of the most important things for us, because we can look at an event and feel like we did a great job, whereas you bring in an outside evaluator and they’ll tell you what they think you could have done better. Having that critical eye with an outside entity evaluating you and telling you what you can do better is key. That provides a roadmap for us and gives us fantastic information about our agency from an outsider’s view.”
Along with the work put in from all the participating agencies, Berthon-Koch said he is immensely grateful to the CWU community for their patience during Thursday’s exercise.
“I thank the community for allowing us to have the ability to conduct this training in our buildings,” he said of the campus community.
Now that Thursday’s event is in the books, Berthon-Koch said the department is already planning another similar exercise for next summer. He said the intent of keeping a consistent schedule of practice-based exercises is part of his department’s commitment to keeping the community safe.
“Ultimately, we’re doing this because we want to have a safe community,” he said. “We want to be able to respond to incidents such as this in the best possible way we can. How we do that is by holding these events and becoming better every time we do them. We understand what we have to become better on, we make a plan on how to do that, and we become better at it. We never want this type of event to happen, but should it happen, we want to have the best possible response.”