It may be her first year competing, but it is far from her first year being around the wide world of timber sports.
Ellensburg resident Jessica Karraker decided to follow a family legacy and enter the fray over the past year, competing in the STIHL Timbersports Lumberjack Competition Series, and she said the experience has been a whirlwind of training, travel and experience.
Karraker started her training in September 2021, competing in her first events the following October. After her first competition was complete, she entered into the STIHL series, saying she had three of the four times needed to compete at the series qualifier for the championship.
“I made it to the western qualifier and competed against the current women’s U.S. champion and a few other gals,” she said of her experience. “I was able to make it on to the championships in my first year of ever competing. It feels surreal, and it’s definitely been a fun, exhausting adventure to be able to get accepted and really put a lot of time and effort into training with everything else we’ve got going on in life.”
Beyond getting into the series, Karraker said she set a personal goal to be in the top three in the rankings, a goal she achieved this season. As she looks ahead at the last three competitions of the season, she said she hasn’t had a full weekend at home since April.
“If I’m not competing, I’m over in Snoqualmie training,” she said of her weekend schedule.
Karraker said her experience at the championships this year was overwhelming, saying the format was different in that it was held indoors.
“I have never competed in an indoor facility before,” she said. “Part of training and traveling and competing this year for me was finding my rhythm and groove of what my expectations were for myself when I go into a competition. Being in outdoor arenas with people is a lot different than what I had anticipated. It had a network broadcast, and you had to meet commercial times. There was just a whole lot more activity going on that you wouldn’t have at an event that was on a network broadcast.”
A FAMILY LEGACY
Karraker is a fourth-generation lumberjack, saying her father was the first American to be the champion of the springboard competition, an event she said was previously dominated by Australians.
“He competed, my grandpa competed, and my great-grandpa competed in logging sports,” she said of the family legacy. “In 1971, my parents started the International Lumberjack Shows, and traveled all over the country and world putting on shows. For me, it’s definitely a legacy and a heritage thing.”
Until a year ago, Karraker said she didn’t really have interest in competing, saying she enjoyed announcing shows for her father’s company. She is now the owner of the company, and said a friend suggested she begin competing so she could have an inside perspective on what it’s like to be part of the competitions.
“I found something I thoroughly enjoy that I’m naturally good at,” she said. “It’s really fun to chat with fans and the crowd and get younger generations involved. For me, it’s really looking at the longevity of the sport.”
Locals who are interested in learning about how lumberjacks compete can get a firsthand view of the competition Sunday at the fairgrounds. Karraker said Sunday’s event is unique in that novices are encouraged to come out and try their hand at some of the events. She said her goal in putting on events like the one happening in Ellensburg Sunday is to encourage interest in logging sports to ensure they are around for generations to come.
“What keeps me going and wanting to do this even if I’m beginning to feel burnt out is the legacy and heritage behind it,” she said. “Being a fourth-generation lumberjack, it’s really important to me to see this continue. If we don’t show up and do it, the sport is going to die. If we don’t have pro athletes going out there and setting an example, we won’t have this sport in 10 years.”