To some, they may seem like a pile of rusted iron. For others, they signify the path that has brought the Kittitas Valley and other American farming regions to the level of prosperity and productiveness they see today.
A walk around Robert Paul Jr.’s property east of Ellensburg is a treasure hunt, an open-air museum, a homage to the agricultural past, and a look into a personal hobby and passion that has spanned decades. Paul’s antique tractor collection includes most of the major names in the industry and includes machines that were owned by some of the pioneering families in the Kittitas Valley.
Paul grew up in the Kittitas Valley, and he said his love for antique machinery was instilled within him through growing up around his father, who also loved the machines. Paul’s father, Robert Paul Sr. worked for the Washington Farm Bureau, and often displayed antique machinery in parades that the bureau participated in.
“I’ve always been mechanical,” Paul said of his passion. “There was a gentleman that lived here named Glen Turner that died years ago. He was a wheat farmer from Idaho. He got me into it, and my dad used to put together the parade floats for the Farm Bureau. They haven’t done it in quite a few years now, but they did it a lot in the 70’s and early 80’s. There were a lot more things drawn with horses then.”
Over time, Paul began to collect his own items, a passion he began to develop approximately 40 years ago. Throughout that time, he has also been a member of the Kittitas Valley Early Iron Club, being with the club for most of its existence.
“My first buy was a purple engine, and I was always trading it for something,” he said of his entry into the hobby. “I traded it for a Fairbanks Morse. I see the improvements they’ve made, because the first engine I had was a low-tension ignition, and it was really easy to flood. It was pretty temperamental. It didn’t really want to start that well and it was pretty wore out. It smoked a lot. A lot of early engines didn’t even have air cleaners early on.”
On a walk around his property, Paul talked about the history of one of his favorite tractors, an 80-year-old brick red McCormick-Deering machine that dates to around.
“International had two lines that were actually fighting against each other for a while,” he said of the company’s history. “They finally got smart and realized they were competing against themselves. Later, they came up with the Farmall name. I’ve heard people call this a Farmall. The metal is the same as a Farmall, but it’s not really a Farmall. The Farmall was attached to a row crop tractor.”
As with many of his machines, Paul purchased the McCormick-Deering tractor from another member of the Early Iron Club, along with a few others from that member. Behind the brick red tractor sat a Fairbanks Morse engine that Paul said was once used in a Canadian grain elevator.
“There was an older gentleman that would have a tractor and a trailer just loaded with engines,” Paul said of the Fairbanks Morse’s history. “His name was Leroy Bangs, and he almost made it to 100. He was 99. I actually ran a thresher with it years ago, and that was so fun.”
Paul has never purchased the machines in his collection to restore and sell. His purpose has always been to enjoy the process of working on them. As a member of the Early Iron Club, he is a regular fixture at the annual Threshing Bee and Antique Tractor Show held by the club. His passion has also been passed down to his sons, who keep a few machines on his property.
“They both are kind of into it,” he said. “They got comments from their teacher growing up, who would ask my wife how they knew so much about this kind of stuff. I didn’t force it on them, but if they wanted to learn about it, I would certainly take the time to teach them.”
As he looks around his collection, Paul said sometimes he said he feels like he should pick one machine to work on instead of spreading himself thin. Despite taking on multiple projects at times, he said he loves the experience.
“I can be really relaxing,” he said of the hobby. “I find it fascinating to learn something I didn’t know before, and it’s important for people to know where people started with this stuff, to get back to their roots.”