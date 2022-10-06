Support Local Journalism


To some, they may seem like a pile of rusted iron. For others, they signify the path that has brought the Kittitas Valley and other American farming regions to the level of prosperity and productiveness they see today.

A walk around Robert Paul Jr.’s property east of Ellensburg is a treasure hunt, an open-air museum, a homage to the agricultural past, and a look into a personal hobby and passion that has spanned decades. Paul’s antique tractor collection includes most of the major names in the industry and includes machines that were owned by some of the pioneering families in the Kittitas Valley.

