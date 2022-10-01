There’s a new furry celebrity making the rounds around town, and chances are most of the community will have a chance to meet him over the next year.
Beacon the therapy dog is settling in as his new job at Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, where he will help comfort families in their time of loss and grievance. Beacon, a 9-month-old labradoodle has all the qualifications to do the job, being extensively trained as a professional therapy dog.
Brookside owner Jamin Mohler said he was inspired to look at the process of bringing on a therapy dog after meeting with a trainer at the National Funeral Director’s Convention.
“I did more research on that and found that it would be a great benefit to the community, primarily the people that come in these four walls,” he said of his new employee. “The families that sit where we are and need a furry friend to comfort them and be there for them. We have great human staff, but the addition of Beacon to our team will add another layer of compassion and even professionalism to our staff.”
Beacon got his start in Indiana, and Mohler said Beacon’s breeder, Ultimate Canine specializes in therapy dogs for funeral services.
“They really are renowned for who they are and what they do,” he said. “They train therapy dogs for the Ronald McDonald House. The dogs that come from there are very high-end and very highly trained.”
After making the decision to bring on a therapy dog, Mohler said the next step was playing the waiting game, saying the waitlist for dogs of Beacon’s caliber is approximately one year.
“They’re very strict on their temperament testing,” he said. “They don’t let any dog get certified as a funeral therapy dog. They have to pass a litany of tests involving temperament and personality, all those types of things.”
Once a dog is matched with the profession, Mohler said the next person on the list is contacted. When it was his turn to be contacted and he saw Beacon, he said the response was instantaneous.
“How could you tell them no,” Mohler said of Beacon’s being matched with Brookside. “I mean, look at him.”
After the match is made, Mohler said there is still months of training left to do with the dog, who he said begins their training regiment while they are still in the litter with their mother. About a month ago, he received the call that Beacon was ready to come out.
“We coordinated the flights, and they flew out here and trained part of our staff to be certified as certified therapy dog handlers,” Mohler said of the process.
Mohler said it is important for employees to be trained in properly handling Beacon due to his high levels of training.
“We need to be consistent with our commands,” he said. “We don’t get to just make up our own language with him. He has a list of probably 50 commands, and those are part of his handler training, as well as his hygiene, vet stuff, and diet. All of it is very comprehensive within the training process we went through."
Now that Beacon is getting settled in at Brookside, Mohler said the response has been incredible amongst his clients.
"I knew he’d be great for the community, I just didn’t realize how great,” he said of Beacon’s first week. “I underestimated him, and that’s my fault. People will stop him on the sidewalk and ask if he’s our new therapy dog, and he’s already met with one of our families on their request. They saw we had a new therapy dog and they wanted to know when he was available so they could coordinate their arrangements.”
Beyond serving as a source of compassion and comfort for families in loss, Beacon also provides the unique ability to serve as a comforting partner to the employees at Brookside during stressful times, something Mohler said makes him an asset to all involved.
“We got Beacon for three reasons,” he said. “The first is to serve the families that come in these four walls. The second is to serve as a community resource. School districts, police departments, hospice and care facilities, places here town where older folks can’t get out and he can be a ray of light in their day. The third is to be here for our staff. We have great staff, but some days are harder than others, and when you have him sleeping there like that or spending time with you, he is an asset to our staff as well.”
When Beacon finishes his day at work, he heads home with Mohler to spend the evening with his family of six kids.
“The kids love him,” he said of Beacon’s home life. “They take him outside and play with him, and he’s a great fit both at the funeral home and at our house.”
As he spends more of his days around Beacon, Mohler said his favorite part of the process is seeing how Beacon resonates with the families Brookside cares for.
“To watch how their demeanor shifts, and how their emotions shift when they see him, I’d do it all over again,” he said of bringing Beacon on. “My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”
Community members can track Beacon on all his adventures on Instagram at beacon_thetherapydog