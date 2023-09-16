Tre'Jon Henderson

Central Washington University’s Tre’Jon Henderson (5) rushes against Montana Tech Saturday, Sept. 9, at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.

 Contributed by Jacob Thompson

The Central Washington University football team goes in against its third ranked opponent in as many weeks Saturday.

Up for the Wildcats (0-2 overall) is their Lone Star Conference opener with No. 9 returning conference champion and NCAA Division II playoff quarterfinalist Angelo State (1-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.


